Miss Pine Belt wins the crown

VICKSBURG Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2023 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center on Saturday night.

Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’neal won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition.

“I have been competing for five years, and this is an incredibly special year to be Miss Mississippi,” Vivian said. “The very first year I competed was the 60th anniversary, and we are celebrating the 65th anniversary of the crowning in Vicksburg and the 90th Miss Mississippi. So it is such an honor to be a part of an incredible legacy.”

