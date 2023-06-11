First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After rough weather on your Saturday afternoon, we’ll get a short break today. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92, but the humidity will play a part. Expect heat index values as high as 99. The break ends tonight, as rain chances increase with a cold front dropping in from the north. That will bring us another round of severe weather late this evening and into the overnight.

On Monday the front will stall across Central Mississippi and become the focal point for severe storms, as daytime heating leads to storm redevelopment in the afternoon. More active weather ahead next week and several systems will approach out of Texas, bringing the possibility of more severe weather. If that’s not enough, we will be dealing with heat. An elevated heat risk is expected to develop next week.

The tropics are now quiet, for the time being. No tropical storm formation is expected over the next seven days.

