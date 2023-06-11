First Alert Forecast: Strong storms continue late this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for all of central Mississippi until 10pm this evening. The main threats associated with these storms is going to be damaging wind and hail up to about a quarter in size. Heavy downpours and lightning is also expected with these storms. After the main line of storms move out around 10pm, we stay quiet throughout the rest of the night and into Sunday morning.

Sunday: A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon. However these aren’t going to be severe by any means. Temperatures will heat up into the low 90s again but a few stray showers may help some areas cool off.

Extended forecast: Summertime afternoon showers are going to be possible for most days next week. Dewpoints are going to be in the mid 60s to low 70s, making it feel steamy for the next work week. Temperatures are only going to warm up into the mid 90s by the middle of the week.

