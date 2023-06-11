First Alert Forecast: Another round of severe storms to impact Central MS Sunday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Another round of severe weather is possible late this evening and into early Monday morning. Most of central Mississippi is under a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms. Storms will begin to move in as a cold front drops down from the north. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind and hail about the size of a quarter or golf ball. These storms stick around into early Monday morning.

Tomorrow: Conditions remain quiet late Monday morning but as daytime heating continues throughout the afternoon, this will fuel the development of stronger storms for late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. A slight risk (2/5) for severe storms is in place for most of central Mississippi. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail will be the main concern with this round.

Extended forecast: A few strong storms may be possible Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening. Besides the severe weather threat, temperatures are going to heat up into the middle 90s with little to no relief from humidity. The heat will stick around for the next several days with the chance for a brief pop-up shower or two later in the week.

