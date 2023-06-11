St. Jude Dream Home
Fans pack The Pete for Hattiesburg Super Regional

Announced attendance for game one of the Super Regional was 5,820, the second largest in Pete Taylor Park history
5,820 fans packed Pete Taylor Park for the first game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional, the second-largest crowd in the park's history(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - 5,820 (mostly Southern Miss) fans packed Pete Taylor Park for game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional between USM and Tennessee. It was the second largest crowd in The Pete’s history.

“I’m so excited,” said Alton Bankston, a Golden Eagle fan from Biloxi, before the game. “We went over to the Sun Belt, we were over at Auburn, we’re here, we were here last year for the Super Regional, been a season ticket holder for many, many years.”

The fans were hoping being at Pete Taylor Park would be a good luck charm for USM.

“I think it gives them a big advantage being able to play at home. I went to the World Series when they were there in 2009 in Omaha, and I’m just hoping they can get there again,” said Danny Davis, of Clinton.

Fans started lining up as early as 8 a.m. for the 2 p.m. start.

“It’s not surprising,” said Todd McInnis, of Brandon, “I actually got out here at 10 o’clock, and the line was already to the Catholic church. So, I tried to sneak in here just to make sure I got a spot. We’re ready to get this thing rolling, and send coach Berry out on a good note.”

McInnis was a pitcher on the 2009 USM team that made it to the College World Series in Omaha. He has been impressed with the crowds he’s seen at Pete Taylor Park.

“The atmosphere is absolutely electric, it’s completely blown up since the time me and [former USM pitcher] Scott [Copeland] were here,” he said.

Even the youngest of fans were excited to not have to take a trip to Knoxville for the Super Regional, like Connor Sullivan, a young man from Hattiesburg.

“It’s really exciting to be out here, and I’m glad they’re playing on Pete Taylor Park again,” he said.

Sullivan is confident in his Golden Eagles to get the job done at home this weekend.

“I think we’re going to beat the snot out of Tennessee,” he said.

