St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Missing boater found dead in George County

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.
The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, officials with George County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery of a missing boater.

The incident began around 7 a.m. after a person notified law enforcement of an unattended boat at the boat ramp on West Wilkerson Ferry Road. Deputies who arrived to the scene also found an unattended vehicle with a boat trailer attached, along with other personal items.

Multiple agencies were deployed in order to locate the missing person. Around 12:30 p.m., a deceased 60-year-old male was found a distance away from the boat ramp and the coroner was notified. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Sheriff Keith Havard sends thanks to the following agencies for responding with mutual aid to assist the search: George County Search and Rescue, George County Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Dive Team.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi man wins $1.5 Million jackpot
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
WLBT General Photo
74-year-old shot, killed in Vicksburg
Cultivation Food Hall to close June 14
Cultivation Food Hall at The District at Eastover closing June 14

Latest News

Residents voice concerns on recent Rankin Sheriff’s Department allegations
'Dog Days' fundraiser collects about $22,000 Saturday
‘Dog Days’ 5K and 2-Mile Walk’ raises $22K for Hub City Service Dogs
'Dog Days' fundraiser collects about $22,000 Saturday
Fundraiser held for training dogs
Residents voice concerns on recent Rankin Sheriff’s Department allegations
Vivian O’neal
Miss Pine Belt wins the crown