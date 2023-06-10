First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Things are going to be pretty quiet for us on this Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 70s in the morning but quickly warm up into the 90s by Saturday afternoon. All of central Mississippi is under the risk for severe weather. Areas west of the Jackson metro are under a slight risk, which is a level two out of five, for strong storms. Areas east of the metro under a marginal risk, which is a level one out of five. The timing for these storms will be between two and ten o’ clock tonight. Storms move out and then we dry out for the rest of the night and into tomorrow morning. The main threats with these storms are going to be damaging winds and the potential for quarter-size hail.

Sunday: A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon. However these aren’t going to be severe by any means. Temperatures will heat up into the low 90s again but a few stray showers may help some areas cool off.

Extended forecast: Summertime afternoon showers are going to be possible for most days next week. Dewpoints are going to be in the mid 60s to low 70s, making it feel steamy for the next work week. Temperatures are only going to warm up into the mid 90s by the middle of the week.

