First Alert Forecast: storm risk to emerge by late Saturday

Saturday storms(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Outside of a few lingering showers early on, most of tonight will consist of quiet and calm conditions. Temperatures are forecast to slowly cool down to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by morning.

We are expecting greater chances for showers and storms over the weekend, specifically towards the end of the day on Saturday. The first half of the day will be relatively quiet as temperatures quickly warm up to the 90s. Activity on the radar will likely begin to pick up after 2 PM or so as a disturbance nears from the west. Any storms that track through the area tomorrow could have strong or severe elements to them with damaging wind gusts and hail the main threats. Rain/storm chances will gradually taper off through the evening into tomorrow night. Temperatures will also climb back to the lower 90s into Sunday with an PM isolated thunderstorm chance.

Upper-level ridging is on track to strengthen overhead as we head into next week. This will likely result in even warmer temperatures with highs possibly in the middle to a few upper 90s. A chance for diurnal driven showers is expected to also continue most days.

Bojangles is coming to Mississippi!
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
Cultivation Food Hall to close June 14
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
