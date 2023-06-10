Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Saturday morning, a car crashed through a longtime Gulfport drugstore and gift shop.

We’ve gotten word the crash happened before 5 a.m. at French Drug Company on the corner of Pass Road and Courthouse Road.

French Drug Co. posted about the crash on Facebook, saying they will have a delayed opening due to cleaning up the mess. According to the post, the business aims to reopen at noon.

Photos posted by the business show glass windows smashed, a heavily-damaged car and shelves of items in disarray.

Later Saturday morning, the previously-broken windows got a temporary fix.

French Drug Co. has been operating in the Gulfport community since 1950.

Details are limited at this time. We’re working to learn more about the crash, including if anyone was hurt. We’ll update you on this story both on air and online.

