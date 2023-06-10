St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

74-year-old shot, killed in Vicksburg

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 74-year-old man was shot and killed in Vicksburg Saturday morning.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, officers responded to a call referencing a man lying in the area of Franklin Street and Military Avenue intersection around 4:24 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

When police arrived, Edward Stowers, 74, was found suffering from the gunshot wound and later succumbed to the injuries sustained.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

It is unknown what caused the shooting at this time.

Criminal Investigation Division investigators are currently conducting interviews.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bojangles is coming to Mississippi!
Bojangles is coming to Central Mississippi!
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
Cultivation Food Hall to close June 14
Cultivation Food Hall at The District at Eastover closing June 14
Terrence O'Neal Brewer
Louisiana man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ captured in Pike County
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi man wins $1.5 Million jackpot

Latest News

Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
Funeral procession for Madison Police Officer Randy Tyler