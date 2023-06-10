74-year-old shot, killed in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 74-year-old man was shot and killed in Vicksburg Saturday morning.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, officers responded to a call referencing a man lying in the area of Franklin Street and Military Avenue intersection around 4:24 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

When police arrived, Edward Stowers, 74, was found suffering from the gunshot wound and later succumbed to the injuries sustained.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

It is unknown what caused the shooting at this time.

Criminal Investigation Division investigators are currently conducting interviews.

