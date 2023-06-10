4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Four people were shot early Saturday morning, with one hospitalized in critical condition.

Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a call of a shooting about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of U.S. 49 north.

When officers arrived, they learned that four were injured.

One of the four is in critical condition at a local hospital, HPD said.

HPD said the investigation was ongoing.

