St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Four people were shot early Saturday morning, with one hospitalized in critical condition.

Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a call of a shooting about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of U.S. 49 north.

When officers arrived, they learned that four were injured.

One of the four is in critical condition at a local hospital, HPD said.

HPD said the investigation was ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi man wins $1.5 Million jackpot
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
WLBT General Photo
74-year-old shot, killed in Vicksburg
Terrence O'Neal Brewer
Louisiana man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ captured in Pike County

Latest News

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a weather
Residents voice concerns on recent Rankin Sheriff’s Department allegations
'Dog Days' fundraiser collects about $22,000 Saturday
‘Dog Days’ 5K and 2-Mile Walk’ raises $22K for Hub City Service Dogs
'Dog Days' fundraiser collects about $22,000 Saturday
Fundraiser held for training dogs
Residents voice concerns on recent Rankin Sheriff’s Department allegations