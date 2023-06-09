Things To Know Friday, June 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Bojangles is coming to Central Mississippi!

Bojangles is coming to Mississippi! (Bojangles)

A famous fast-food restaurant will be breaking ground in Central Mississippi for the first time. Bojangles will be opening its doors in Flowood. The restaurant will be built from the ground up on Hugh Ward Boulevard. Bojangles is an American regional chain of fast food restaurants that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits that primarily serve the Southeastern United States. The mayor of Flowood, Gary Rhoads, confirmed the news with WLBT Thursday night. WLBT has been told that work has already started, but there is no projected opening date at this time.

2. Man found with gunshot wound, dies after Vicksburg shooting

Man found with gunshot wound, dies after Vicksburg shooting (WLBT)

A Fayette, Mississippi man was shot and killed in Vicksburg Thursday night. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of Crawford Street around 11:37 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 26-year-old Kelvion Winston suffering from a gunshot wound. Winston was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Criminal Investigation Division investigators with Vicksburg PD are currently conducting interviews of persons who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

3. How are Canada’s wildfires impacting air quality in Jackson?

Image from WLBT's Downtown Jackson Skycam (WLBT)

Air quality in Jackson has dropped off, in part, thanks to the wildfires in Canada. As of Thursday afternoon, air quality in the Jackson metro area was at 108 AQI. AQI is the Air Quality Index, according to Airnow.gov. The higher the number, the higher the pollution level, the website states. A 108 AQI places the city’s air quality in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, meaning it could impact people with asthma and other lung diseases, Airnow.gov states.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.