Starting Ole Miss second baseman enters transfer portal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss baseball is losing a key contributor in their 2022 National Championship-winning team to the transfer portal.

Peyton Chatagnier, the Rebels starting second baseman for the last four seasons, announced on Twitter that he’d be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.

Thank you Rebel Nation❤️ pic.twitter.com/qE5JSZJ0uR — Peyton Chatagnier (@peytonchat5) June 9, 2023

“The last four years at Ole Miss have been greater than I could have ever imagined,” his post read. ”I truly believe that with adversity comes faith and faith means trusting in a plan that’s greater than you. This decision has not been easy and has required a lot of thought and prayers, but with that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility.”

In his four years at Ole Miss, Chatagnier averaged a .265 batting average, recorded 182 hits, 31 home runs, and 127 RBIs.

“Rebel nation, you are special and Oxford, you will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you, Ole Miss,” his tweet concluded.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.