St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Ole Miss baseball lands big transfer starting pitcher

Ole Miss baseball lands transfer starting pitcher
Ole Miss baseball lands transfer starting pitcher(Source: KAIT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss baseball landed a big transfer from a starting pitcher during the 2023 season on Friday afternoon.

Freshman transfer from Arkansas State Kyler Carmack announced on Twitter that he would be joining the Rebels after spending the season as the Red Wolves’ day-two starter.

The pitcher started 12 games this season with a team best record of 5-3 and ERA of 3.23 in 69.2 innings of work.

He is the second transfer to commit to Mike Bianco and Ole Miss this week, with All-SoCon player from Mercer Treyson Hughes committing to the program on June 6.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bojangles is coming to Mississippi!
Bojangles is coming to Central Mississippi!
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Debra Ann Bell, 56
Six dogs euthanized, owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack in Jackson
Federal judge makes comments on Jackson crime within latest order in HB 1020 case
Federal judge makes comments on Jackson crime within latest order in HB 1020 case

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Peterson)
Starting Ole Miss second baseman enters transfer portal
Southern Mississippi outfielder Carson Paetow (37) celebrates a grand slam home run with...
Southern Miss prepares for Super Regional, eyes first College World Series appearance since 2009
Justin Storm pitches in a game at Trustmark Park against Mississippi State
Metro players’ success at USM an inspiration for high school players
Nick Monistere celebrates after hitting a crucial RBI against Penn.
How a freshman from Brandon saved Southern Miss’ season