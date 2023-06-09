Ole Miss baseball lands big transfer starting pitcher

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss baseball landed a big transfer from a starting pitcher during the 2023 season on Friday afternoon.

Freshman transfer from Arkansas State Kyler Carmack announced on Twitter that he would be joining the Rebels after spending the season as the Red Wolves’ day-two starter.

I would like to start by saying thank you to Astate academics and baseball for the opportunities given to me over the last couple of years. After entering the portal, I have decided to transfer to Ole Miss to further my education and baseball career. #GoRebs 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/tgIMlw5Wxo — Kyler Carmack (@CarmackKyler2) June 9, 2023

The pitcher started 12 games this season with a team best record of 5-3 and ERA of 3.23 in 69.2 innings of work.

He is the second transfer to commit to Mike Bianco and Ole Miss this week, with All-SoCon player from Mercer Treyson Hughes committing to the program on June 6.

