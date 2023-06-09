St. Jude Dream Home
New Stage Theatre presents a tribute to Johnny Cash through June 11

By Morgan Harris
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Stage Theatre will present the musical Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash from May 30 - June 11.

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family.

More than two dozen classic hits—including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune—paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a musical legend!

Curtain times and dates for performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Ticket prices are $40.00 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533 or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com.

