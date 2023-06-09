New ‘Kareem’s Dreamy Day’ exhibit teaches children about wellness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum opened its newest exhibit experience, Kareem’s Dreamy Day, in the existing Healthy Fun gallery.

This exhibit is designed to teach children about healthy living and sleeping habits through nutrition, exercise, social wellness, and bedtime routines.

Each of Kareem’s friends will teach guests about a different aspect of health so that they can learn to build their own dreamy days.

Exhibit features include:

Climb with Cody into a 12-foot tree house climber, look through a periscope into a magical world, and slide down to the backyard.

Rest with Rocky and practice healthy bedtime routines to get a good night’s sleep.

Make meals with Mateo in a state-of-the-art play kitchen, where guests can learn how to pack a healthy lunch, practice cooking a nutritious meal, play with sizzling stoves and gurgling sinks, and discover recipes for a healthy day.

Practice mindfulness and learn sign language when you Play with Mei.

Exercise with Ella and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Fitness Instructors with an interactive exercise video made just for children.

Dream with Kareem in an artistic loft where guests can relax, dream, and use their imagination. Activities include listening to soothing nighttime sounds, reading a book in a quiet nook, exploring colors and worlds of glitter, and learning about sleep.

MCM is open Tuesday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. The museum will be open every Monday in June and July for Magic Mondays.

Admission is $10 for children and adults and free with museum membership.

For more information, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org.

