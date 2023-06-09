Mississippi man wins $1.5 Million jackpot

St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT General Photo
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - One lucky player is now a millionaire!

Wednesday, Lawrence E. of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, won a $1,538,886 jackpot.

He was playing the Monopoly Money slot machine at Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville.

