Mississippi man wins $1.5 Million jackpot

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - One lucky player is now a millionaire!

Wednesday, Lawrence E. of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, won a $1,538,886 jackpot.

He was playing the Monopoly Money slot machine at Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville.

