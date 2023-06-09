Man found with gunshot wound, dies after Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Fayette, Mississippi man was shot and killed in Vicksburg Thursday night.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of Crawford Street around 11:37 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found 26-year-old Kelvion Winston suffering from a gunshot wound.

Winston was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Criminal Investigation Division investigators with Vicksburg PD are currently conducting interviews of persons who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

