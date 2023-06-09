Louisiana man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ captured in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was captured by Pike County deputies on Thursday.

The capture occurred shortly after the sheriff’s department issued a notice asking people to be on the lookout for Terrence O’Neal Brewer.

Pike County authorities were notified that he was likely in the area, and considered armed and dangerous, and possibly under the influence of drugs.

Details on Brewer’s capture were not shared. The department said deputies attempted to pull over the suspect’s vehicle on Old Industrial Road Park, but he fled, wrecked, and ran into a wooded area in Fernwood.

Dog teams from Louisiana were called in to track the suspect, but dogs lost the trial.

