Fundraiser held for late Madison officer killed in Brandon standoff

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officers from across the country have made the drive to Mississippi to show their support for Randy Tyler after the Madison policeman’s tragic death.

WLBT heard from Tyler’s family for the first time as they grieve his loss.

A raffle and auction were hosted at Black Axes Throwing Club on Thursday in an effort to raise funds for Tyler’s family. There were even two police officers from New York at the event.

Randy Tyler’s son and other family members say they are thankful for all the support as everyone comes together to help them with the grieving process.

“It’s amazing. They’ve gone above and beyond,” Hunter Tyler, Officer Tyler’s son said. “I walked through the door and I was just blown away with the number of donations that were given and the number of people that showed up to support him. It shows the effect my dad had on the community and on his fellow officers, his friends, and everyone else.”

“It’s very comforting to know that we really are a brotherhood and that there really is despite what a lot of people will tell you,” Sgt. Elliot Zinstein with the New York Police Department said. “There truly is a lot of support for the law enforcement community in the United States. We really do appreciate it.”

There was a private visitation for Officer Tyler earlier on Thursday as well at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison.

Tyler’s funeral is Friday at Parkway Pentecostal Church for family, invited friends, and law enforcement. His burial will follow at the Natchez Trace Cemetery.

