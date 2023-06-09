First Alert Forecast: Potential for severe storms this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A few isolated showers are possible throughout the rest of this evening. Most of us staying dry but keep the umbrella handy as a brief downpour can’t be ruled out. Rain chances fizzle out after sunset as we remain dry overnight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will continue to be in the low 90s for this afternoon and then cool off into the low 80s and upper 70s throughout this evening.

Saturday: Stronger storms are expected for your Saturday evening. A large part of central Mississippi is under a slight risk, which is a level two out of five for severe storms. A brief shower or two is possible Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s. The main round of stronger storms arrives around 3pm and continues until around 10pm. The main threats associated with these storms will be damaging wind, heavy downpours, and hail about the size of a quarter. After around 10pm, storms move out and we remain quiet for the rest of Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

Extended forecast: Sunday looks like another steamy day with temperatures in the low 90s. A few summertime-like showers will be possible Sunday afternoon but most of the area will remain dry. Another hot and humid week is ahead with temperatures expected to reach the middle and upper 90s by Wednesday. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms are most days due to that daytime heating. However, those chances decrease heading into the evening after sunset.

