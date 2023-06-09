First Alert Forecast: Friday brings us another day of warm temperatures! Strong to severe storms possible Saturday with Highs in the 90s over the weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FRIDAY: While some spots to the north and east will see a bit of relief from the humidity from the front, the rest of us will likely stay on the muggy side for Friday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon hours, which is near average for this time of year. With the front still nearby, more PM hit-or-miss downpours will be around at times before diminishing by late evening.

Tracking strong storms across the viewing area on Saturday!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Summer-like heat and chances for storms will continue as we head into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will start off bright and quiet ahead of increasing rain chances by the end of the day. We expect a weakening batch of showers and storms to dive into the region by the evening. Strong winds and hail will be possible with any strong storms with this disturbance, especially for areas south and west of Metro Jackson. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday from another approaching front. This front will lift back northward early next week as temperatures gradually trend up day by day

