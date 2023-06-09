St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: Friday brings us another day of warm temperatures! Strong to severe storms possible Saturday with Highs in the 90s over the weekend.

Tracking temperatures into the 90s today and through the weekend! Friday holds chances of...
Tracking temperatures into the 90s today and through the weekend! Friday holds chances of scattered showers, but greater chances for strong to severe storms returns Saturday during the afternoon hours!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FRIDAY: While some spots to the north and east will see a bit of relief from the humidity from the front, the rest of us will likely stay on the muggy side for Friday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon hours, which is near average for this time of year. With the front still nearby, more PM hit-or-miss downpours will be around at times before diminishing by late evening.

Tracking strong storms across the viewing area on Saturday!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Summer-like heat and chances for storms will continue as we head into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will start off bright and quiet ahead of increasing rain chances by the end of the day. We expect a weakening batch of showers and storms to dive into the region by the evening. Strong winds and hail will be possible with any strong storms with this disturbance, especially for areas south and west of Metro Jackson. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday from another approaching front. This front will lift back northward early next week as temperatures gradually trend up day by day

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Bojangles is coming to Mississippi!
Bojangles is coming to Central Mississippi!
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Debra Ann Bell, 56
Six dogs euthanized, owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack in Jackson
Federal judge makes comments on Jackson crime within latest order in HB 1020 case
Federal judge makes comments on Jackson crime within latest order in HB 1020 case
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to kick off 2023-2024 season at Ellis Theater with fundraiser event

Latest News

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money
Storm risk this weekend
First Alert Forecast: