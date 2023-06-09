Festivities honoring the life, works of the Evers family

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of heartfelt tributes were given to Mrs. Myrlie Evers on Thursday.

Festivities kicked off in Flowood with a brunch called “More than a Widow,” honoring Mrs. Evers for her life and the contributions she made in Mississippi and around the nation.

“I stand here before you ninety years of age, my knees might be weak, but my spirit is strong,” Myrlie Evers-Williams, the wife of Medgar Evers said.

She was given roses by members of her alma mater, Alcorn State University. Cade Chapel’s Mass Choir was also at the event and performed a musical showcase with “Mad Drama” from Jackson State University.

Mrs. Evers says she couldn’t let the event end without letting the attendees know why we were there.

“When my husband came home one night, got out of his car, and a shot rang out, our children fell to the floor, as he had taught them to do. I ran to the door to open it and there was the love of my life dying on our carport,” she said.

She says Medgar Evers’ spirit and legacy have given her strength all these years.

“I never shall forget he told me, ‘Myrlie, you are stronger than you think you are and God is with you.’ I never lost that and I still carry it with me until this day,” Mrs. Evers said.

One of her close, long-time friends is Flonzie Brown-Wright. She is also a civil rights activist in Jackson and says preserving the Evers’ legacy is very important.

“Mrs. Evers and I have remained friends down through the years, and I want to applaud her today for keeping her husband’s memory alive, we certainly honor the sacrifice that he made to help us along the way,” Wright said.

Several regional partners, including representatives of the National Parks Conservation Association, celebrated at Evers’ home this morning. Myrlie Evers helped cut the ribbon for a new monument for the home.

The ribbon cutting included a musical tribute as well.

