Dump truck rolls over, strikes wires after tire blows in single-vehicle crash
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A dump truck traveling east on Interstate 20 lost control as a result of a blown tire and turned over onto its side Thursday evening west of Airport Road, spilling tree limbs and related debris across three lanes of traffic, according to Pearl Spokesman Greg Flynn.

The driver was not seriously injured in the incident and no other vehicles were involved.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Flynn said, the truck’s right front tire blew, causing the truck to strike wires dividing east and westbound lanes, and then ricochet, lose control, and tip over. The driver walked away with only scrapes and bruises.

Traffic is expected to be restricted for several hours while road crews clear the highway.

