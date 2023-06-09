St. Jude Dream Home
Cultivation Food Hall at The District at Eastover closing June 14

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After almost five years of operations, Cultivation Food Hall announced it will be closing after lunch service on Wednesday, June 14.

The popular restaurant was known for placing an emphasis on a variety of local, chef-inspired concepts.

While plans are set for the closure, the parent company of the food hall hinted at a new business concept that could replace Cultivation Food Hall.

“Cultivation was Mississippi’s first and only food hall, currently home to six restaurant concepts plus the Gold Coast Bar, which has become a happy hour favorite for many in the community,” said Ted Duckworth, Principal at Concord Companies.

“We plan to take that foundation and build upon it. The next chapter for this space will be fun and exciting. Jackson’s restaurant scene is vibrant and progressive; you cannot find better food than places like Walker’s, Elvie’s, Bravo, and Pulito Osteria. Our intention is to build on that momentum and continue to make the community proud with what comes next.”

No other details were announced about what will be next for the company.

Cultivation Food Hall will be open through lunch next Wednesday, June 14.

