St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Ben elected to second term as tribal chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Cyrus Ben reelected tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Cyrus Ben reelected tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - Cyrus Ben has won a second term as tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

On Tuesday, some 3,000 voters cast ballots in elections for tribal chief and eight tribal council positions.

Ben carried 61.6 percent of the vote. Former Tribal Chief Phyliss Anderson, who was chief from 2011 to 2019, came in second, according to a release from the Mississippi Band.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the tribal voters,” Ben said. “From day one my main promise was to work hard moving our tribe in the right direction. I have fulfilled this promise and will continue to do so.”

Tribal Council winners are below:

  • Bogue Chitto - Ronnie Henry, Sr. reelected
  • Bogue Homa - Berdie M. Steve defeats incumbent Michael Briscoe
  • Conehatta - Timothy Thomas, Sr. reelected
  • Pearl River - Nigel Gibson defeats nearly 20 candidates to retain position
  • Red Water - Ricky Anderson, Sr., and Samuel John both win seats
  • Standing Pine - Richard Sockey reelected
  • Tucker - Dorothy Bell Wilson defeats incumbent Wilma Simpson-McMillan

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bojangles is coming to Mississippi!
Bojangles is coming to Central Mississippi!
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Debra Ann Bell, 56
Six dogs euthanized, owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack in Jackson
Federal judge makes comments on Jackson crime within latest order in HB 1020 case
Federal judge makes comments on Jackson crime within latest order in HB 1020 case
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to kick off 2023-2024 season at Ellis Theater with fundraiser event

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
Terrence O'Neal Brewer
Louisiana man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ captured in Pike County
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi man wins $1.5 Million jackpot