Ben elected to second term as tribal chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - Cyrus Ben has won a second term as tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

On Tuesday, some 3,000 voters cast ballots in elections for tribal chief and eight tribal council positions.

Ben carried 61.6 percent of the vote. Former Tribal Chief Phyliss Anderson, who was chief from 2011 to 2019, came in second, according to a release from the Mississippi Band.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the tribal voters,” Ben said. “From day one my main promise was to work hard moving our tribe in the right direction. I have fulfilled this promise and will continue to do so.”

Tribal Council winners are below:

Bogue Chitto - Ronnie Henry, Sr. reelected

Bogue Homa - Berdie M. Steve defeats incumbent Michael Briscoe

Conehatta - Timothy Thomas, Sr. reelected

Pearl River - Nigel Gibson defeats nearly 20 candidates to retain position

Red Water - Ricky Anderson, Sr., and Samuel John both win seats

Standing Pine - Richard Sockey reelected

Tucker - Dorothy Bell Wilson defeats incumbent Wilma Simpson-McMillan

