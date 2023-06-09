St. Jude Dream Home
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy

3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 3-year-old was unintentionally shot in the head by her brother who was looking for candy.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the reported shooting Thursday night around 8 p.m. on Ratliff Loop in the Expose Community in Marion County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation, investigators learned that her brother, 6, came across a loaded firearm while looking for candy in their grandmother’s bedroom and unintentionally shot his sister.

The children were being cared for by their grandmother while the mother of the children was working.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is currently in ICU and in critical condition.

“Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to secure firearms in the home and out of the reach of children,” Sheriff Berkley Hall said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

