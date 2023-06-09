3 suspects charged with accessory after the fact in Newton Co. capital murder case

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people recently were arrested and charged in Jasper County for their connection to a search for a Newton County capital murder suspect who was hiding in the area.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 48-year-old Roderic Tyrone Moss had killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot in Clarke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department inmate roster, the following people were arrested in connection to the case and charged with the following:

Autoplay Caption

Erica Bester, 40: Charge – Accessory after the fact of capital murder

Coric Cozeal Bender, 49: Charges – Accessory after the fact of capital murder; obstructing of street

Antonio Jordan, 54: Charges – Accessory after the fact of capital murder; open container

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had signed the warrants, bringing the charges against the trio.

He also said more charges could be forthcoming depending on what the continuing investigation uncovered.

The recent charges tie the trio to Moss and the manhunt that ensured following the discovery of the body Chard’dae Knowlin on May 30.

Sister station WTOK reported that Moss was wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin. Her body was found inside her home when Newton County sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check.

On May 31, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies were actively searching for Moss in the Jasper County area of Highway 513. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson confirmed that deputies in Jasper County, along with several other departments, also were searching for Moss.

Multiple agencies would make an attempt to arrest Moss after receiving information Monday that he was hiding in an abandoned trailer off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get Moss to surrender, a nonflammable gas was thrown into the trailer, but the trailer would catch fire later, burning it completely.

Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that Moss’ remains were not inside the trailer after it burned down, signaling that Moss was still at large.

According to JCSD, authorities got information that Moss was located at an abandoned home on County Road 121 in Clarke County. Authorities arrived at the scene and saw a man on the porch who matched the description.

Moss reportedly ran into the home, and authorities then heard a gunshot.

JCSD said the house was secured, and gas was deployed. When the gas cleared, a robot was sent into the home and showed video footage of Moss’ body.

Authorities then went inside the home and cleared the scene.

More information will be made public as MBI warrants.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.