USM’s Wilks named to Academic All-American Third Team

Ahead of facing off against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete Taylor Park, one University of Southern Mississippi baseball player is being recognized for his academic performance.

Southern Miss Athletics announced Thursday that Golden Eagles designated hitter Slade Wilks was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Third Team.

Wilks is the first Golden Eagle to earn a spot on the Academic All-America roster since 2018 when Nick Sandlin earned First-Team honors.

Southern Miss Academic All-Americans

2023 - Slade Wilks, DH, Third Team

2018 - Nick Sandlin, P, First Team

2017 -Kirk McCarty, P, Second Team

2017 - Nick Sandlin, P, First Team

2011 - Marc Bourgeois, DH, First Team

2009 - James Ewing, INF, Second Team

2007 - Patrick Ezell, P, First Team

2007 - Trey Sutton, INF, First Team

2004 - Austin Tubb, RP, Second Team

2003 - Clint King, OF, Third Team

1998 - Jeremy Schied, 1B, First Team

1995 - Derek Reams, C, First Team

1994 - Derek Reams, C, First Team

1991 - Mark Carson, P, First Team

A Columbia, Miss. native, Wilks is a junior business administration major and holds a 3.52 cumulative grade-point average.

Wilks is joining a list of 35 baseball student-athletes selected by the College Sports Communicators. He is also the 12th Golden Eagles to earn a spot on the roster, according to Southern Miss Athletics.

The USM DH is the team’s top slugger (.291 / .384 / .612), as he leads the Golden Eagles in home runs (20), RBIs (58), total bases (145) and slugging percentage (.612). Wilks has also played in 62 games this season, making 60 starts.

