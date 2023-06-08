St. Jude Dream Home
USM's Wilks named to Academic All-American Third Team

Wilks is the first Golden Eagle to earn a spot on the Academic All-America roster since 2018...
Wilks is the first Golden Eagle to earn a spot on the Academic All-America roster since 2018 when Nick Sandlin earned First-Team honors.(Southern Miss Athletics)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WDAM) - Ahead of facing off against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete Taylor Park, one University of Southern Mississippi baseball player is being recognized for his academic performance.

Southern Miss Athletics announced Thursday that Golden Eagles designated hitter Slade Wilks was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Third Team.

Wilks is the first Golden Eagle to earn a spot on the Academic All-America roster since 2018 when Nick Sandlin earned First-Team honors.

Southern Miss Academic All-Americans

  • 2023 - Slade Wilks, DH, Third Team
  • 2018 - Nick Sandlin, P, First Team
  • 2017 -Kirk McCarty, P, Second Team
  • 2017 - Nick Sandlin, P, First Team
  • 2011 - Marc Bourgeois, DH, First Team
  • 2009 - James Ewing, INF, Second Team
  • 2007 - Patrick Ezell, P, First Team
  • 2007 - Trey Sutton, INF, First Team
  • 2004 - Austin Tubb, RP, Second Team
  • 2003 - Clint King, OF, Third Team
  • 1998 - Jeremy Schied, 1B, First Team
  • 1995 - Derek Reams, C, First Team
  • 1994 - Derek Reams, C, First Team
  • 1991 - Mark Carson, P, First Team

A Columbia, Miss. native, Wilks is a junior business administration major and holds a 3.52 cumulative grade-point average.

Wilks is joining a list of 35 baseball student-athletes selected by the College Sports Communicators. He is also the 12th Golden Eagles to earn a spot on the roster, according to Southern Miss Athletics.

The USM DH is the team’s top slugger (.291 / .384 / .612), as he leads the Golden Eagles in home runs (20), RBIs (58), total bases (145) and slugging percentage (.612). Wilks has also played in 62 games this season, making 60 starts.

