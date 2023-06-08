St. Jude Dream Home
South Jackson home goes up in flames

Jackson Fire Department(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is trying to figure out how a south Jackson home went up in flames early Thursday.

The fire started on Vail Avenue near McCluer Road around 4 a.m.

WLBT is working to find out if anyone was injured and what may have caused the fire.

