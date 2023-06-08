Judge grants Crisler continuance in federal case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for Hinds County sheriff likely won’t have a court date until after the August primary.

On June 1, U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee granted Marshand Crisler a continuance in his case.

The trial will now be set for the next court term, which begins on September 5. A pre-trial conference is slated for August 21, according to court documents.

The former interim sheriff of Hinds County is facing felony counts of bribery and for selling ammunition to a prohibited person.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on each count.

Crisler, who served as sheriff from August to December 2021, pleaded not guilty to both counts back in April. He was initially slated to go to trial on June 12.

However, Crisler’s attorney asked for a continuance, saying more time was needed to review discovery, file pre-trial motions, prepare for trial and “give the parties an opportunity to negotiate a potential resolution to this matter.”

Crisler is seeking the Democratic nomination for sheriff against incumbent Tyree Jones. Party primaries are slated for August 8. The winner will face independent Reginald Thompson in the general election.

Crisler previously said he was not dropping out of the race.

