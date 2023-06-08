How are Canada’s wildfires impacting air quality in Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Air quality in Jackson has dropped, thanks to the wildfires in Canada.

As of Thursday afternoon, air quality in the Jackson metro area was at 108 AQI.

AQI is the Air Quality Index, according to Airnow.gov. The higher the number, the higher the pollution level, the website states.

A 108 AQI places the city’s air quality in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, meaning it could impact people with asthma and other lung diseases, Airnow.gov states.

Jackson’s AQI has risen steadily since 9 p.m. Wednesday, when the index was at 50 and air quality was classified as “good.”

Air quality in Jackson June 7-8 AQI index Category Pollutant 6 p.m. 61 Moderate Ozone 9 p.m. 50 Good Fine particulate matter 12 a.m. 56 Moderate Fine particulate matter 3 a.m. 58 Moderate Fine particulate matter 6 a.m. 61 Moderate Fine particulate matter 9 a.m. 64 Moderate Fine particulate matter 12 p.m. 74 Moderate Fine particulate matter 3 p.m. 101 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Ozone Source: AirNow.gov

Air quality entered the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range at around 3 p.m., AirNow.gov states.

NBC News reports approximately 123 million people across the United States are under air quality alerts due to smoke coming off of some 400 wildfires currently burning in Canada.

New York City had the worst air quality in the world on Thursday morning as a result of smoke from those fires, NBC reports.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality were not immediately available for comment.

