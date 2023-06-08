St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

How are Canada’s wildfires impacting air quality in Jackson?

Image from WLBT's Downtown Jackson Skycam
Image from WLBT's Downtown Jackson Skycam(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Air quality in Jackson has dropped, thanks to the wildfires in Canada.

As of Thursday afternoon, air quality in the Jackson metro area was at 108 AQI.

AQI is the Air Quality Index, according to Airnow.gov. The higher the number, the higher the pollution level, the website states.

A 108 AQI places the city’s air quality in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, meaning it could impact people with asthma and other lung diseases, Airnow.gov states.

Jackson’s AQI has risen steadily since 9 p.m. Wednesday, when the index was at 50 and air quality was classified as “good.”

Air quality in Jackson June 7-8AQI indexCategoryPollutant
6 p.m.61ModerateOzone
9 p.m.50GoodFine particulate matter
12 a.m.56ModerateFine particulate matter
3 a.m.58ModerateFine particulate matter
6 a.m.61ModerateFine particulate matter
9 a.m.64ModerateFine particulate matter
12 p.m.74ModerateFine particulate matter
3 p.m.101Unhealthy for Sensitive GroupsOzone
Source: AirNow.gov

Air quality entered the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range at around 3 p.m., AirNow.gov states.

NBC News reports approximately 123 million people across the United States are under air quality alerts due to smoke coming off of some 400 wildfires currently burning in Canada.

New York City had the worst air quality in the world on Thursday morning as a result of smoke from those fires, NBC reports.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality were not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Police: Owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack leaves woman with severe injuries
Police: Owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack leaves woman ‘fighting for her life’
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
‘Why not Jackson’: 3 business open in Highland Village
‘Why not Jackson?’: 3 businesses open in Highland Village

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
L to R: Arkadiy, Alexei and Katya Orohavsky.
Hattiesburg teen competing in USA International Ballet Competition
Bob Hickingbottom's name was placed on the ballot by the Hinds County Circuit Court. The...
High Court reverses lower ruling allowing Hickingbottom to appear on Democratic ballot
Litter blocks the driveway into a former Capers Ave. nursing home that will be torn down to...
Capers Avenue abandoned living facility