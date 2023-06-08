St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

High Court reverses lower ruling allowing Hickingbottom to appear on Democratic ballot

Bob Hickingbottom's name was placed on the ballot by the Hinds County Circuit Court. The...
Bob Hickingbottom's name was placed on the ballot by the Hinds County Circuit Court. The Mississippi Supreme Court just reversed that decision.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for governor is again off the ballot, following a decision by the state’s high court.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s decision saying Bob Hickingbottom could be placed on the ballot, saying his petition for judicial review was not filed in a timely manner.

Justices dismissed the case with prejudice and said no motions for a rehearing would be allowed, citing the impending deadline for the August 8, 2023 primary ballots.

The ruling leaves just one candidate on the Democratic ballot, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

It comes days after a Hinds County Circuit Court judge ruled Hickingbottom, a former Constitution Party candidate for governor, could be on the ballot.

The Mississippi State Democratic Party appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

The party had disqualified Hickingbottom, in part, for failing to file a statement of organization and a statement of economic interest as a Constitution Party candidate in 2019.

The circuit court ruled that the challenges to Hickingbottom’s qualifications were not grounds to disqualify him.

The court also ruled that Hickingbottom’s delay in filing a petition for review did not “outweigh his ‘right of ballot access.’”

State statute mandated the appeal be filed within 15 days of the Democratic Party’s decision.

However, the Supreme Court said Hickingbottom did not file his petition until May 3, nearly three months after Democratic executives removed his name from the ballot.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Police: Owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack leaves woman with severe injuries
Police: Owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack leaves woman ‘fighting for her life’
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
‘Why not Jackson’: 3 business open in Highland Village
‘Why not Jackson?’: 3 businesses open in Highland Village

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Litter blocks the driveway into a former Capers Ave. nursing home that will be torn down to...
Capers Avenue abandoned living facility
DIGITAL DESK: Why you should eat more plants
DIGITAL DESK: Why you should eat more plants
DIGITAL DESK: Why you should eat more plants
DIGITAL DESK: Why you should eat more plants