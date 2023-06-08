St. Jude Dream Home
Hattiesburg teen competing in USA International Ballet Competition

L to R: Arkadiy, Alexei and Katya Orohavsky.
L to R: Arkadiy, Alexei and Katya Orohavsky.(Photo submitted by Katya Orohovsky)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teen will be competing this weekend in the 12th USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

16-year-old Alexei Orohovshy will be competing Sunday night. He is believed to be one of the few dancers in Mississippi to have ever competed in this competition.

Alexei’s parents, Katya and Arkadiy Orohovsky, are the founders and directors at the South Mississippi Ballet Theatre in Hattiesburg, where Alexei grew up. He has been competing in ballet competitions since he was nine.

Alexei automatically qualified for this competition after placing in the Youth America Grand Prix award last year.

“USA International Competition happens once every four years, and so this is the first year I have been eligible to compete, and thankfully I did,” said Alexei.

“It’s wonderful. I’m super excited, and it’s been great so far, and I can’t wait for the rest of it.”

Tickets for the competition can be bought on the USA International Ballet Competition’s website.

