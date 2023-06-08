First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: After starting the day in the 60s, temperatures will be quick to warm this afternoon to the lower to a few middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. An approaching front to the northeast could also help kick up a few pop-up showers/thunderstorms that could feature heavy rain and rumbles of thunder. A few showers or storms could linger around overnight as temperatures slowly cool down to the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: While some spots to the north and east will see a bit of relief from the humidity from the front, the rest of us will likely stay on the muggy side for Friday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon hours, which is near average for this time of year. With the front still nearby, more PM hit or miss downpours will be around at times before diminishing by late evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Summer-like heat and chances for storms will continue as we head into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will start off bright and quiet ahead of increasing rain chances by the end of the day. We are expecting a weakening batch of showers and storms to dive into the region by the evening. Strong winds and hail will be possible with any strong storms with this disturbance, especially for areas south and west of Metro Jackson. More scattered showers, thunderstorms are possible on Sunday from another approaching front. This front will lift back northward early next week as temperatures gradually trend up day by day

