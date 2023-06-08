First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer temperatures today, and the Canadian wildfires and what that means for us! Storms also return over the weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday! We are tracking warmer temperatures today on this Thursday, with Highs reaching into the middle 90s! The Canadian wildfires are also bringing a small bit of haze to the South region, which is impacting Mississippi on a small scale. If you have health sensitivities to dust particles and smoke, being outside for long periods could cause a health issue.

THURSDAY: This summertime-like heat is on track to stick around with us for Thursday as well. Highs tomorrow afternoon are expected to reach the lower to a few middle 90s. Chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will also be in place after lunchtime tomorrow as a front approaches the area.

Temperatures continuing into the 90s through the weekend and our chances for showers and storms return late Saturday into Sunday morning! (WLBT)

EXTENDED FORECAST: Parts of the area will see some relief from the mugginess as a brief push of drier air slips in by the end of the week. Those that live farther south and west may not see much of a difference as moisture hangs around. The slightly drier air will also help limit rain chances. Moisture levels for the entire air will begin to increase throughout the weekend, which could lead to better chances for showers and storms Saturday into Sunday.

Tracking a chance for showers and storms over the weekend!

We will continue to see pretty hot and humid heading into next week with at least a chance for afternoon showers.

