First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms will continue across parts of the area with heavy downpours and lightning. Coverage on the radar will gradually taper off as we see drier conditions overnight. We will kick off the day on Friday on a quiet and nice note ahead of the chance for more pop-up showers and storms. The best chance for any rain would likely be after lunchtime and through sunset, with higher or more widespread chances on Saturday as we are under a slight risk for severe weather then.  The highest likelihood for severe weather will be due to wind and hail. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees during the afternoon hours. This summertime-like weather pattern is expected to continue for most of the weekend. High temperatures will be near average each day in the 80s/90s with a daily chance for PM showers and storms.    The average high and low temperature this time of year is 89 and 68.  Sunrise is 5:53am and sunset is 8:06pm.

