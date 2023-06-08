Dolly Parton to kick off 2023-2024 season at Ellis Theater with fundraiser event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Board of Directors and the Management at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music announced the initial line-up of artists and events coming to Philadelphia, Mississippi for the Fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024.

The season is set to kick off with a fundraiser event featuring Dolly Parton on August 26.

Marty Stuart made the official announcement at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during the 20th Anniversary of his annual “LATE NIGHT JAM” and Congress of Country Music fundraising event.

“We are very excited to be able to host such an incredible and diverse line-up of superstar talent. We have worked very hard to put together something spectacular to present to the people of Philadelphia, along with our friends and neighbors throughout the state of Mississippi, as well as bringing in audiences from around the country and even around the world. We have something truly special here in Philadelphia and we can’t wait to share it with everyone,” said Buck Alman, who is the director of the Congress of Country Music and General Manager of the Ellis Theater.

To see the full line-up as well as other exciting announcements for the upcoming season, visit their website www.congressofcountrymusic.org.

