JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We all know we should eat more veggies, but following through with what we know isn’t always easy.

On the other hand, avoiding healthier food options has lasting consequences and can result in a list of health issues. Research shows that eating more fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans is the best prescription for blood pressure control and cholesterol management.

And, WLBT+ talked to Dr. Josie Bidwell, who encourages you to commit to yourself and your health today by adding more plants to your diet.

Watch her interview above and check out these 2 great recipes she shared from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

DIGITAL DESK: Why you should eat more plants (American College of Lifestyle Medicine)

