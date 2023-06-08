Clean up collaboration begins on Capers Avenue ahead of ‘new investments’ for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson continues to struggle with illegal dumping, and city leaders say it’s keeping new businesses and positive developments from setting up shop.

A large area of concern is Capers Avenue in West Jackson, located between Monument Street and Fortification Street.

City leaders and local organizations are making sure this mess gets cleaned up.

According to the city of Jackson, residents and some construction crews have been using the area as a dumping zone for years. Solid Waste Division, Richard Bradley, owner of A3 Consulting & M-Bar Sports Lounge, and PDT Logistics, have created a plan.

“We are announcing a very special cleanup right here in this area. This cleanup is especially important because it is on the site of a new investment in the city of Jackson. This investment will impact our residents as we continue to work to empower them and create a more robust and qualified workforce,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

Crews began clearing out the south end of the street Wednesday near Monument Street and will move toward Fortification Street.

“Cleaning up areas like this just provides opportunities for business development we take in these areas within the city that are vacant, right dark, vacant areas and we’re utilizing those spaces for business development,” Lakeisha Weathers, director of the city’s Solid Waste Division, said.

“We actually plan to bring vitality to the area where it makes it attractive for other businesses to want to come into the city of Jackson in an underserved area and give the opportunity to the community and the citizens that reside in this area. We believe that Jackson is a great opportunity for investment, and we’re here to stay in the community,” Bradley said.

Organizers say it will take crews about a week to get all of the debris cleared out.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.