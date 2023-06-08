Bojangles is coming to Central Mississippi!

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A famous fast-food restaurant will be breaking ground in Central Mississippi for the first time.

Bojangles will be opening its doors in Flowood. The restaurant will be built from the ground up on Hugh Ward Boulevard.

Bojangles is an American regional chain of fast food restaurants that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits that primarily serve the Southeastern United States.

The mayor of Flowood, Gary Rhoads, confirmed the news with WLBT Thursday night.

WLBT has been told that work has already started, but there is no projected opening date at this time.

Daniel Lang, director of economic development for the city of Flowood, says there is expected to be more development of that portion of Hugh Ward.

