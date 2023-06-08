Baptist’s new connectivity platform speeds up patient after care access

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baptist Health Systems is introducing a new connectivity platform that will get patients to aftercare sooner, opening needed hospital beds.

When patients leave Baptist Hospital for rehab, a nursing home, or home health, they will get that care sooner through a connectivity platform for acute care patients.

Aidin is a new database that will electronically match patients with aftercare providers in the region. Previously, the hospital did that work manually, calling those facilities to try to find the right fit for the patient.

“It allows us quicker and easier access to what we need to use to review to get them admitted,” said 12-year nurse Rachael Davis.

She is a nurse liaison for the Nichols Center in Madison and among the hospice nurses, admission directors, and social workers learning the ins and outs of the new system.

“I really feel like it’s gonna help us to make sure that we can meet their needs medically and get it done in a quicker process,” said Davis. “To be able to open up the beds in the hospital, get them admitted in the skilled nursing facility to help transition them back home.”

Aidin will provide a network of facilities for the 10 hospitals in the Baptist health system. Director Mariya Mancl said the system provides the information for the patient as well as the aftercare facilities.

“Fifteen percent of patients use the highest quality nursing home and less than five percent of patients chose the highest quality post-acute home agency. Aidin brings that up to 85 percent,” said Mancl.

Baptist Connect Care Vice President Justin Rhodes said the hospital in Jackson has about 20,000 inpatient stays each year. There are about 120,000 across the system.

“More beds will be open for care once we improve the length of stay and this platform allows us to streamline that, lower our length of stay which would open up more beds for care for Mississippians,” said Rhodes.

The Aidin network will go online in late July.

