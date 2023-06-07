‘Why not Jackson?’: 3 businesses open in Highland Village

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three businesses have opened their doors in the last two weeks at Highland Village in Jackson.

RockBox Fitness, a boxing-based studio with locations across the country, has opened its first Mississippi location; Underground Social, a locally-owned unisex barber shop, opened its doors in June; and Family Social Club held its grand opening last week, bringing a brand new concept to the Jackson-metro.

“We are thrilled to welcome all three of these exciting new businesses to Highland Village,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “They each bring unique experiences to our property that we know our guests and people in our community will enjoy.”

“Adding a fitness studio, a barber shop, and an indoor play place to Highland Village echoes what we are always trying to achieve: There truly is something here for everyone,” she continued.

Shana and Josh Harrison, the founders of Underground Social, have been planning to open their business since 2020.

“We love the urban environment and being in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Jackson,” said Shana Harrison. “We’ve both been Jacksonians at different points in our lives. Both of us are excited to be back in Jackson on a daily basis and are even more excited to be a new chapter in the legacy of Highland Village.”

Hallie Brand, who opened Family Social Club last week, wants to bring a unique opportunity to the capital city after seeing similar places open in other cities across the nation.

“We’ve created this space for littles and their loved ones to connect, learn, and have fun in Jackson,” said Brand. “We offer classes for kids of different ages as well as open-play times, and we have a space where parents or caregivers can enjoy a minute to themselves while watching their child play, learn, and engage with other kids. We’ve seen this concept work in other cities, so we thought, ‘Why not Jackson?’”

RockboxFitness offers boxing-based workouts for all skill levels. It is the first RockBox Fitness location in Mississippi.

