Things To Know Wednesday, June 7

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson area well-represented in Auburn Regional

The state of Mississippi was well-represented in the Auburn Regional, with the Regional champs Southern Miss advancing to a Super Regional for the second straight year. On the field, the Magnolia State had many representatives, and ten players had ties to the Jackson Metro area, mostly from USM, but some from Samford and Auburn as well. Seven Golden Eagles grew up playing ball in the Metro: Creek Robertson (Madison Central), Jake Cook (Madison Central), Bryce Fowler (Germantown), Nick Monistere (Northwest Rankin), Niko Mazza (MRA), Holland Townes (St. Andrew’s, Hinds CC), and Justin Storm (Madison Central). Auburn third baseman Bryson Ware is a Germantown graduate and Samford catcher Kace Garner graduated from Northwest Rankin. Garner’s teammate, outfielder Josh Rodriguez, is from New Jersey, but played ball at Hind Community College.

2. Mental health experts concerned about impacts of St. Dominic’s Behavioral Health Services closing

St. Dominic Hospital is citing financial challenges as the reason for shutting down its Behavioral Health Services. But there’s an expected domino effect on those who are seeking mental health care. “It’s just, to me, a big blow to the entire system,” said Executive Director of NAMI Mississippi Sitaniel Wimbley. But we’re learning that the blow will be especially felt for your loved ones who may be dealing with a mental health crisis. “The hospital is actually one of the single points of entry that the crisis intervention team takes individuals to,” explained Wimbley. “So, that goes all the way back to 988. So when you call 988, either an officer comes out, or a crisis intervention team will come out, or both. So when someone comes out on the crisis intervention team, if that individual is determined to have to go to a hospital, St. D is one of them.” The other in the capital city area is Merit Health. And while that impact seems most immediate for the Jackson area, some experts say it has a broader impact.

3. Entergy Solutions offers free products and services to lower your bill

Entergy workers are canvassing neighborhoods offering free products and services to manage power usage and lower bills. The company is reaching out to customers to let them know how to get these savings. In the Forest Hill Place subdivision, Entergy Solutions workers like Jeremiah Lewis are going door to door offering free products that will lower your bill or get better use of your appliances. “From time to time, we may ask if there are other neighbors or friends or family that may be interested,” said Tison Reno Entergy’s Manager of Products and Services Deployment. It’s part of the free Entergy Solutions Program. You can receive and have installed LED light bulbs, power strips, shower heads, faucet aerators, and smart thermostats.

