Support Our Shields honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Honors for Bay St. Louis fallen police officers were presented by a man who said he owes his life to the men and women in blue.

On Wednesday, Henry “Hollywood” Morris presented plaques to the Bay St. Louis Police Department and to the families of officers Stevin Robin and Branden Estorffe, two officers killed in the line of duty seven months ago.

“For us, law enforcement were the heroes that came in on the raids and the narcs that ran the drug dealers out,” Morris said. “Bay St. Louis energizes me because you go to a community that understands the importance of what’s going on, the importance of law enforcement. You have no idea how many police officers have helped me in my life. When I was a kid, the police were the good guys.”

That’s why Morris started Support Our Shields. He said it’s his way of giving back to the men and women in blue after they got him through some tough situations back in the day.

“We’re living the American Dream, and just sitting back and staying silent while a pivotal part of our society is under attack, I can’t do it,” Morris added.

He’s visited 16 states during the Support Our Shields campaign.

“This just means everything to my family and friends. I appreciate what Hollywood has done for this police department and for my son,” said Ian Estorffe.

