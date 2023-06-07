St. Jude Dream Home
Ocean Springs High School teacher killed in I-10 crash

In May, Ocean Springs High School English teacher Kennon Barton was named one of Keesler...
In May, Ocean Springs High School English teacher Kennon Barton was named one of Keesler Federal Credit Union's Impact Educator Award winners for 2023.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A beloved English teacher at Ocean Springs High School, Kennon Barton, 41, was killed in an early morning crash on I-10 in Jackson County.

The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-10 between Escatawpa and Gautier and involved an 18-wheeler. 

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling west on the interstate. The driver of the semi-truck has not been charged with any crime, and the crash remains under investigation.

Barton taught at the high school level for the last four years, and just last month was named one of Keesler Federal Credit Union’s Impact Educator Award winners for 2023. Barton is also the son of former Jackson County Supervisor Manley Barton.

