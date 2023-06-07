St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.(Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Newton County murder suspect who was recently hiding in the Jasper County area has died, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department says that 48-year-old Roderic Tyrone Moss killed himself by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Clarke County Wednesday around 3 p.m.

According to JCSD, authorities got information that Moss was located at an abandoned home on County Road 121 in Clarke County. Authorities arrived at the scene and saw a man who matched the description on the porch.

Moss reportedly ran into the home, and authorities then heard a gunshot.

JCSD said the house was secured, and gas was deployed. When the gas cleared, a robot was sent into the home and showed video footage of Moss’ body. Authorities then went inside the home and cleared it.

Our sister station WTOK spoke with Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and he says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Marshal Service tracked Moss to the home, and law enforcement set a perimeter around the house at the time they heard the gunshot.

WTOK reported that Moss was wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home when Newton County sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check on Tuesday, May 30.

On Wednesday, May 31, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies were actively searching for Moss in the Jasper County area of Highway 513. Jasper County Sherrif Randy Johnson would confirm that deputies in Jasper County, along with several other departments, were also searching for Moss.

Search underway in Jasper County for Newton County homicide suspect

Multiple agencies would make an attempt to arrest Moss after receiving information that he was hiding in an abandoned trailer off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill this past Monday. After an unsuccessful attempt to get Moss to surrender, a nonflammable gas was thrown into the trailer, but the trailer would catch fire later, burning it completely.

Scene images from Jasper County in the search for Roderic Tyrone Moss
Scene images from Jasper County in the search for Roderic Tyrone Moss

Johnson confirmed on Tuesday, June 6, that Moss’ remains were not inside the trailer after it burned down, signaling that Moss was still at large.

Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire
The Search for Roderic Tyrone Moss
Multiple agencies actively searching for Newton County murder suspect

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies are actively searching for Roderic Tyrone Moss, 48, in Jasper County in the area of Highway 513.

Search underway in Jasper County for Newton County homicide suspect

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, several departments are searching for Moss after he was reportedly seen near the Rose Hill community.

Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect

In a recent Facebook post by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, an abandoned trailer off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill that authorities believe the suspect, Roderick Tyrone Moss, was in, has completely burned down, and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal has been notified.

Scene images from Jasper County in the search for Roderick Tyrone Moss
Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire

A murder suspect is still at large after a fire destroyed the trailer where he was believed to be hiding.

