Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Newton County murder suspect who was recently hiding in the Jasper County area has died, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department says that 48-year-old Roderic Tyrone Moss killed himself by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Clarke County Wednesday around 3 p.m.

According to JCSD, authorities got information that Moss was located at an abandoned home on County Road 121 in Clarke County. Authorities arrived at the scene and saw a man who matched the description on the porch.

Moss reportedly ran into the home, and authorities then heard a gunshot.

JCSD said the house was secured, and gas was deployed. When the gas cleared, a robot was sent into the home and showed video footage of Moss’ body. Authorities then went inside the home and cleared it.

Our sister station WTOK spoke with Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and he says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Marshal Service tracked Moss to the home, and law enforcement set a perimeter around the house at the time they heard the gunshot.

WTOK reported that Moss was wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home when Newton County sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check on Tuesday, May 30.

On Wednesday, May 31, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies were actively searching for Moss in the Jasper County area of Highway 513. Jasper County Sherrif Randy Johnson would confirm that deputies in Jasper County, along with several other departments, were also searching for Moss.

Multiple agencies would make an attempt to arrest Moss after receiving information that he was hiding in an abandoned trailer off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill this past Monday. After an unsuccessful attempt to get Moss to surrender, a nonflammable gas was thrown into the trailer, but the trailer would catch fire later, burning it completely.

Scene images from Jasper County in the search for Roderic Tyrone Moss

Johnson confirmed on Tuesday, June 6, that Moss’ remains were not inside the trailer after it burned down, signaling that Moss was still at large.

