Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Terrance Howard, along with other big stars like Jena Malone and Tom Everett, are starring in a new movie called The Movers that is filming in Jackson.

“So, here we are as movers, we have passed away from a previous life and we’re in this purgatory state and unaware. We move into this new house, new town, new job, and we don’t see any neighbors. We don’t remember who we were before,” Howard said.

Despite the heat, Howard says he’s enjoying the southern hospitality here in the capital city and the food that comes with it.

He also says what he loves the most is being able to film movies in smaller cities like this one.

“It feels a lot more colloquial in a sense being able to work in a smaller township,” Howard said.

The Movers is about going through a period of change. It is based on director Giorgio Serafini’s life experiences,

Serafini lost his 13-year-old daughter some time ago.

“A lot of this film came from him trying to understand the loss of somebody that you love so dearly at such an early space,” Howard said.

“I’m hoping that they gain the idea that there is no permanence of death. Everything is a transitioning to another state and into another place,” he continued. “There is no such thing as death. Everything is always transferring to another state of existence.”

Howard says it has been nothing but amazing so far to film in Jackson.

“[It is] the epitome of southern charm and southern hospitality. Everyone seems to be good friends, good-natured, and in a good mood for the most part,” he said. “It feels right at home for me to be here, and that’s really where you want to be. You don’t want to be at the studio. The studios don’t love you, but the people in the towns, they do.”

The movie is set to be released sometime in 2024.

