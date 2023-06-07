St. Jude Dream Home
Horn Lake appoints first female police chief

Nikki Pullen
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The Horn Lake mayor and Board of Alderman have just approved the appointment of the city’s first-ever female police chief.

Nikki Pullen will take the reigns as Chief of Police starting July 1.

Chief Pullen began her career as a uniformed police officer with the City of Horn Lake in 2005 and rapidly progressed through the ranks having served in Patrol, Special Investigations, Criminal Investigations, Patrol Sergeant, Detective Division Commander, and Major.

She is a graduate of Mississippi State University as well as a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds several distinguished service commendations. 

Chief Pullen is a native of Horn Lake and has always considered Horn Lake her home, according to Horn Lake police.

“Her service to this community has been nothing less than stellar and we all look forward to her continued leadership as Horn Lake’s Chief of Police,” said Captain Joseph Keene.

