St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Gautier couple loses home in fire

Sandra and Ronnie Warren married about six years ago. Together, they picked out their home on University Street the next day, where they lived until June 2.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The community of Gautier is pulling together in support of one family whose home went up in flames Friday afternoon around 12:30.

Sandra and Ronnie Warren married about six years ago. Together, they picked out their home on University Street the next day, where they lived until June 2.

“It was devastating, very devastating, to get here and see your house going up and smoke, everything you’ve worked for going up in smoke, losing everything,” Sandra told WLOX.

She was at work when she received a call from a friend saying her house was on fire.

“Everybody thought I was in there because I usually take a nap in the daytime, and I was at the barbershop when I got a call,” Ronnie said.

When they arrived, they could only watch as everything they had melted away.

“How the fire looked and how it started from the back, they said it probably was a shortage somewhere,” Robbie said.

Investigators and inspectors are still searching for answers as to how the fire started.

Luckily, no one was home when the flames overtook the property.

“I would come over here,” Sandra’s niece Danyale Breland said. “She would take care of me, feed me, and this house had a lot of memorable stuff in it, like, my, like, everything.”

Family, friends and neighbors united to help by creating a GoFundMe page.

Organizers said all the money donated will go straight to the couple for temporary housing costs, clothing and food expenses, as well as rebuilding efforts.

“Just before she got the call, we had a conversation in the office with another team member that was going through some things, and we were talking about how sometimes we don’t understand why things happen,” her friend and co-worker Carolyn Morrow said.

“I just thank God we’re alive,” Sandra added. “That’s the most important. And like she (Morrow) always tells me, trust the process. I can’t see it, but just trust God’s process. That’s what we’re doing.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack leaves woman with severe injuries
Police: Owner arrested after ‘vicious’ dog attack leaves woman ‘fighting for her life’
Ocean Springs High School teacher and coast musician Kennon Barton was profiled byour Gulf...
Ocean Springs teacher, musician killed in I-10 crash
Be on alert if you drive a Kia or Hyundai in Jackson, police say
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old charged with capital murder in baby’s death
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

State Epidemiologist retires after 30 years with MSDH
State Epidemiologist retires after 30 years with MSDH
Baptist’s new connectivity platform speeds up patient after care access
Baptist’s new connectivity platform speeds up patient after care access
Clean up collaboration begins on Capers Avenue ahead of ‘new investments’ for Jackson
Clean up collaboration begins on Capers Avenue ahead of ‘new investments’ for Jackson
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman indicted for hiring online hitman to kill wife of man she met, USDOJ says
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson
Movie star Terrence Howard enjoying stay while filming in Jackson